D-Street Buzz: Pharma, metals shine led by Divis Labs, JSPL; Rolta India plunges 20%, PSU banks drag

The Indian benchmark indices have managed to open higher and is trading on a positive note this Wednesday morning with the Nifty50 up 22 points and is trading at 11,300 while the Sensex is trading higher by 84 points at 37,374.

Nifty pharma is up 1 percent led by Divis Labs, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, Dr Reddy's Labs and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries which all added over 1 percent each.

Metal stocks are also shining with gains from Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Copper, Hindustan Zinc, NALCO, SAIL and Tata Steel.

From the BSE midcap space, Reliance Nippon is down 7 percent and is the top loser followed by Indian Bank, Reliance Capital and IIFL Holdings.

From the BSE smallcap space, PG Electroplast zoomed 12 percent and Kohinoor Foods spiked 8 percent while IL&FS Transport, Bajaj Hindustan, Usha Martin and Indian Terrain are the other gainers.

The top loser include names like Rolta India which plunged 20 percent followed by 3i Infotech and Gravita India.

The top NSE gainers include names like ONGC, Sun Pharma, Cipla, Coal India and Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

The top NSE losers are Titan Company, Zee Entertainment, Power Grid, NTPC and Wipro.

The most active stocks are HDFC AMC which is down 5 percent followed by Bank of Baroda, Reliance Industries, Biocon and Titan Company.

The top gainers from BSE are IL&FS Transport, Sonata Software, Tata Steel, MCX India and DCM Shriram.

The top losers include names like Reliance Nippon, Dena Bank, UCO Bank, Jyothy Labs and Jain Irrigation Systems.

Monnet Ispat, Cipla, Globus Spirits and Sonata Software are few stocks which hit new 52-week high this Wednesday morning.

On the other hand, 51 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Bharat Electronics, GIC Housing, HCL Infosystems, Gammon Infra, GIC Housing, Jet Airways, Ujjivan Financial Services and JK Tyre and Industries among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 931 stocks advancing, 614 declining and 499 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 943 stocks advanced, 609 declined and 71 remained unchanged.

