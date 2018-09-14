D-Street Buzz: Pharma metal stocks shine led by Jindal Stainless, Divis Labs; YES Bank jumps 3%

The Indian benchmark indices have extended the morning gains this Friday afternoon with the Nifty50 up 117 points and is trading at 11,487 while the Sensex is trading higher by 311 points at 38,028.

Nifty metal, pharma and realty sectors are up over 2 percent each with gains from Hindustan Zinc, Jindal Stainless (Hisar), SAIL, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Aurobindo Pharma, Divis Labs, Glenmark Pharma, Piramal Enterprises and Sun Pharma.

From the real estate space, the top gainers include Indiabulls Real Estate, Oberoi Realty, Prestige Estates and DLF.

From the banking space, YES Bank added 3 percent followed by IndusInd Bank, IDFC Bank, RBL Bank, Punjab National Bank and State Bank of India.

Auto stocks are also buzzing with gains from Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors and TVS Motor Company.

HPCL and BPCL have added 4-5 percent while Indian Oil Corporation gained 3 percent. Reliance Industries is also trading in the green.

From the BSE smallcap space, sugar stocks have taken the pole position led by Mawana Sugars, Avadh Sugar, Uttam Sugar, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Sakthi Sugars which zoomed up to 20 percent after government approved hiking the price of ethanol produced directly from sugarcane juice for blending in petrol by 25 percent .

DEN Networks also added 20 percent from the smallcap space.

Indiabulls Housing Finance, BPCL, UPL, HPCL and Vedanta are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, YES Bank, Axis Bank and Tata Consultancy Services.

The top BSE gainers include Balrampur Chini, Ganlues India, Uflex, RCF and Jindal Hisar.

Monnet Ispat, Intellect Design and Sonata Software are few stocks which hit new 52-week high this Friday afternoon.

On the other hand, 66 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 3i Infotech Limited, Gammon Infra, IL& FS Transport and Snowman Logistics among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1240 stocks advancing, 474 declining and 350 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1795 stocks advanced, 808 declined and 162 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.