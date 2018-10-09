D-Street Buzz: Pharma, metal stocks shine led by Dr Reddy's Labs, Tata Steel; FMCG drags

The Indian stock market is trading on a flat note in the afternoon session with the Nifty50 down marginally by 3 points, trading at 10,344 while the Sensex has lost over 24 points at 34,450.

Nifty auto is down over 2 percent as Tata Motors tanked over 13 percent after poor JLR sales followed by Tata Motors DVR, Eicher Motors, TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto and Maruti Suzuki.

FMCG stocks are also trading in the red dragged by Dabur India, Emami, Godrej Consumer, Godrej Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Marico and United Spirits.

Metal stocks are shining led by Vedanta, Tata Steel, NALCO and Hindalco Industries.

From the pharma space, the top gainers are Dr Reddy's Labs, Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin, Sun Pharma and Piramal Enterprises.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers include sugar stocks like Dwarikesh Sugar, Dhampur Sugar, Uttam Sugar and Bajaj Hindustan.

The top NSE gainers include names like Adani Ports, Dr Reddy's Labs, Zee Entertainment, Vedanta and Bajaj Finance.

The top NSE losers are Tata Motors, Titan Company, Eicher Motors, Asian Paints and HPCL.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, YES Bank, Tata Motors, DHFL and Bajaj Finance.

Monnet Ispat is one of the few stocks which hit new 52-week high this Tuesday afternoon.

On the other hand, 426 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software, Aban Offshore, Arvind, Bank of Baroda, BEML, Bharat Forge, Bharti Airtel, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation, Emami, Godrej Properties, HUDCO, Natco Pharma, MRPL, Tata Motors and Wonderla Holidays among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 689 stocks advancing, 1048 declining and 318 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 989 stocks advanced, 1532 declined and 148 remained unchanged.

