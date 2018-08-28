D-Street Buzz: Pharma, IT stocks gain with Cipla up 2%; Tech Mahindra hits new 52-week high, RIL at fresh record high

The Indian market is trading at fresh record high with the Nifty50 adding 30 points and is trading at 11,721 while the Sensex is up 96 points at 38,790.

Nifty Energy is up half a percent led by stocks like GAIL India, NTPC and ONGC which are up half a percent to 1 percent in the morning trade.

However, after a bull run yesterday, the PSU bank index is down 1.5 percent dragged by Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India and OBC which are down over 2 percent each. State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank are also down 1 percent.

The IT index is up 0.5 percent with gains from Infosys, KPIT Tech, Oracle Financial and Tech Mahindra.

Pharma stocks are also buzzing this Tuesday morning led by Cipla, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs and Piramal Enterprises.

NTPC, Cipla, Coal India, GAIL India and ONGC are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Jet Airways, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries and YES Bank.

The top losers include Titan Company, YES Bank, Grasim Industries, SBI and UPL.

The top BSE gainers are Chambal Fertilizer which jumped 10 percent followed by Adani Transmission, RCF, Trent and JP Associates.

The top losers are Reliance Naval which is down 5 percent while Kwality, HCC, DB Corp and PFC are the other losers.

35 stocks are trading at new 52-week high including names like Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Cipla, Jubilant Food, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra and VIP Industries among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 727 stocks advancing, 877 declining and 456 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 927 stocks advanced, 919 declined and 110 remained unchanged.

