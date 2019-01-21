D-Street Buzz: Pharma, IT stocks gain led by Sun Pharma, Infosys; RIL extends gains, autos drag

The Sensex as well as the Nifty continues to trade on a strong note in this afternoon session with the Nifty50 up 58 points, trading at 10,965 while the Sensex jumped 240 points and was trading at 36,626.

Nifty Pharma along with the IT index showed some handsome gains led by Sun Pharma which jumped close to 3 percent followed by Dr Reddy's Labs, Aurobindo Pharma, Glenmark Pharma, Lupin and Piramal Enterprises.

From the IT space, the top gainers were Infosys and Mindtree which added 2 percent each followed by KPIT Tech, Oracle Financial Services, Tata Elxsi, TCS and Tech Mahindra.

Nifty Energy was also trading in the green led by Reliance Industries which spiked over 3 percent while GAIL India was the other gainer.

Auto stocks were weak as Motherson Sumi Systems, Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp traded lower.

Real Estate stocks were also down with loses from Indiabulls Real Estate, Prestige Estates and DLF.

Selective PSU banks dragged as Central Bank of India, IDBI Bank, PNB, Syndicate Bank and Vijaya Bank.

The most active stocks were Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank and Infosys.

The top gainers from NSE included Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC Bank while the top losers included Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Indian Oil Corporation, Bharti Infratel and BPCL.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, United Breweries, Atul and Sakuma Exports have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

84 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Amtek Auto, Ashok Leyland, Dena Bank, Finolex Cables, IL&FS Transportation Networks, Jamna Auto, Mcleod Russel India, Ramco Systems, Simplex Infrastructures and Supreme Infrastructure among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 638 stocks advancing and 1042 declining while 390 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 950 stocks advanced, 1358 declined and 155 remained unchanged.

