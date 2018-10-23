D-Street Buzz: Pharma, IT stocks drag with GSK Pharma, Wipro down 3-4%; RIL recovers

The Indian benchmark indices continue to remain under pressure with the Nifty50 shedding 57 points, trading at 10,187 while the Sensex is down 140 points at 33,993.

Nifty IT is down over a percent dragged by Wipro, Infosys, KPIT Tech, Tata Elxsi and Infibeam Avenues.

Pharma stocks are also down with loses from GSK Pharma, Lupin and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

Oil & gas stocks are weak dragged by BPCL, HPCL, ONGC and Indian Oil Corporation. Reliance Industries has recovered some loses and is trading lower by half a percent.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are Oberoi Realty, Tata Communications and Godrej Properties while the top losers include Kansai Nerolac and NLC India.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers include Tata Teleservices, Lakshmi Vilas Bank and Linde India.

The top gainers from NSE include HDFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Coal India, Tata Motors and Titan Company.

The top losers include Asian Paints, Wipro, UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma and BPCL.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing Finance, DHFL, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank and Reliance Industries.

174 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Aditya Birla Capital, Bajaj Corp, Bharat Financial Inclusion, Bharat Forge, Bombay Dyeing, Canara Bank, Can Fin Homes, CONCOR, DHFL, Dish TV, IL&FS Transportation, India Cements, Tata Communications, Ujjivan Financial Services, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement and Wockhardt among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 471 stocks advancing, 1208 declining and 379 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 757 stocks advanced, 1530 declined and 105 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

