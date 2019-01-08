App
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 11:45 AM IST

D-Street Buzz: Pharma index gains 1% led by Aurobindo, Sun Pharma, Lupin; Gruh Finance slips 13%

Nifty Energy index is down 0.2 percent led by HPCL, Gail, BPCL, Power Grid Corp, Reliance Infra and ONGC.

Benchmark indices are trading flat on Tuesday with Nifty is trading below 10,800 level.

Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and Bharti Airtel are the top gainers on the Sensex.

Shares of Bandhan Bank fell about 4 percent a day after its board approved a proposal to acquire housing finance firm Gruh Finance through a share swap deal. Gruh Finance was down by over 13 percent.

Among the sectors, auto, pharma and PSU banking stocks are trading higher, while energy and FMCG stocks are trading lower.

Pharma index gained 1 percent led by Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddys Labs, Piramal Enterprises, Sun Pharma, Lupin and Glenmark Pharma.

Eicher Motors, Hero Motocorp, Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki are among major gainers in the Nifty auto index.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 729 stocks advancing and 893 declining while 439 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1014 stocks advanced, 1121 declined and 128 remained unchanged.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 11:45 am

