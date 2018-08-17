D-Street Buzz: Pharma, FMCG stocks gain led by Cadila Health & ITC; Infosys hits new record high

The Indian benchmark indices this Friday morning are trading on a bullish note with the Nifty jumping 66 points at 11, 451 while the Sensex rallied 244 points and is trading at 37,907.

The metal index is up 1.5 percent with gains from Hindalco Industries, Jindal Steel & Power, NALCO, Tata Steel and Vedanta. JSW Steel, Hindustan Zinc and Hindustan Copper are the other gainers.

Nifty FMCG is up 1 percent led by stocks like Emami and ITC which added 2 percent each followed by Marico, Tata Global Beverage and Procter & Gamble.

Pharma stocks are also buzzing this Friday morning with gains from Aurobindo Pharma and Cadila Healthcare which are up 3 percent each followed by Dr Reddy's Labs, Glenmark Pharma and Sun Pharma among others.

Dr Reddy's Labs, Indiabulls Housing Finance, ITC, Tata Steel and Vedanta are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include ITC, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, Aurobindo Pharma and Maruti Suzuki.

The top BSE gainers are HDIL which jumped close to 7 percent followed by Kwality, Tata Steel, Edelweiss Financial and Can Fin Homes.

Bata India, Berger Paints, Infosys, ITC, Pfizer, Sun Pharma and United Breweries are some of the stocks which have hit new 52-week high in the morning trade on NSE.

On the other hand, Jaypee Infratech, Unichem Laboratories, Videocon Industries and Vardhman Textiles are some of the stocks which have hit fresh 52-week low.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1206 stocks advancing, 368 declining and 490 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1420 stocks advanced, 442 declined and 78 remained unchanged.