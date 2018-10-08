D-Street Buzz: Over 500 stocks hit new 52-week low on NSE; metals drag

The Indian stock market has once again plunged this afternoon with the Nifty50 shedding 114 points, trading at 10,202 while the Sensex has lost 391 points at 33,985.

Nifty energy is up 1.5 percent and is the only sector in the green led by Reliance Industries which is up 2.5 percent followed by HPCL, GAIL India and Indian Oil Corporation.

From the Nifty metal space which is down 5 percent - Vedanta, NALCO, Hindalco Industries, Jindal Stainless, SAIL and Tata Steel are the top losers.

From the private banking space, Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped 3 percent while YES Bank gained 4 percent. Federal Bank, State Bank of India and RBL Bank are the other gainers from the banking space.

Realty stocks are also down dragged by Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, Prestige Estates, Unitech, Indiabulls Real Estate, Phoenix Mills and Suntech Realty.

The top NSE gainers include names like HPCL, YES Bank, Indian Oil Corporation, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Hero MotoCorp.

The top NSE losers are Vedanta, Hindalco, Tata Steel, HDFC and Axis Bank.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, YES Bank, DHFL Bajaj Finance and Maruti Suzuki.

Monnet Ispat is one of the few stocks which hit new 52-week high this Monday afternoon.

On the other hand, 542 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software, Aban Offshore, Apollo Tyres, Arvind, AU Small Finance, Bajaj Auto, BEML, Bharat Forge, Bombay Dyeing, Century Textiles, CG Power, Dish TV, eClerx Services, Edelweiss Financial, Future Consumer, GIC Housing, Godrej Industries, Godrej Properties, GSPL, IDFC Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, Jaiprakash Associates, JSW Energy, United Spirits and Piramal Enterprises among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 359 stocks advancing, 1400 declining and 311 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 597 stocks advanced, 2002 declined and 141 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.