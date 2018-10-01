D-Street Buzz: Over 500 stocks hit new 52-week low on NSE; Kotak Mahindra Bank sheds 5%, IT gains

It is not a good start to the week as the Indian benchmark indices are in the red this Monday morning with the Nifty50 down 62 points and is trading at 10,873 while the Sensex is trading lower by 85 points at 36,141.

The biggest contributor to the market fall is the midcap index which is down 2.5 percent dragged by Balkrisha Industries, Berger Paints, Century Textiles and Industries, Dewan Housing Finance, GMR Infra, JSPL and Muthoot Finance.

Realty stocks are also down with loses from DLF which dipped 6 percent while Indiabulls Real Estate, HDIL, Prestige Estates and Unitech are the other losers.

Auto stocks are also in the red as Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra and TVS Motor Company traded lower.

Bank Nifty shed 1 percent dragged by Kotak Mahindra Bank which is down 7 percent followed by Bank of Baroda, IDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and Punjab National Bank.

Nifty metal is down close to 2 percent dragged by Hindustan Copper which shed 5 percent followed by SAIL, NALCO, Jindal Steel & Power, Tata Steel and Jindal Stainless.

The IT index is up 1 percent led by Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra.

From the BSE midcap space, Edelweiss Financial Services is down 5 percent followed by Balkrishna Industries, Adani Transmission and Tata Global.

Ashapura Intimates from the BSE smallcap space tanked 20 percent while J Kumar Infraprojects, Salasar Techno and A2Z Infra are the other losers.

The top NSE gainers include names like Bharti Infratel, TCS, Infosys, GAIL India and YES Bank.

The top NSE losers are Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement and Tata Steel.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infibeam, Bandhan Bank and IndusInd Bank.

Monnet Ispat is one of few stocks which hit new 52-week high this Monday morning.

On the other hand, 510 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 3i Infotech, 8K Miles Software, Adlabs Entertainment, Allahabad Bank, Apollo Tyres, Arvind, Bajaj Corp, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Castrol, Ceat, CESC, Cox & Kings, DCB Bank, Eicher Motors, Equitas Holdings, Eros International, Escorts, Godrej Industries, HCL Infosystems, Hindustan Copper, HUDCO, Indiabulls Real Estate, IDFC Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, Infibeam Avenues, Jet Airways, JK Tyre, Jaiprakash Associates, JSW Energy, Maruti Suzuki, NBCC, NIIT, Tata Motors, Tata Power and Wockhardt among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 339 stocks advancing, 1261 declining and 453 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 458 stocks advanced, 1386 declined and 75 remained unchanged.

