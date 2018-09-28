D-Street Buzz: Over 500 stocks hit new 52-week low on NSE, EROS International plunges 20%; realty drags

It's tug of war between the bulls and the bears as the Indian benchmark indices have once again turned negative this Friday afternoon with the Nifty50 down 51 points and is trading at 10,926 while the Sensex is trading lower by 85 points at 36,239.

The Nifty midcap index is down over 2 percent dragged by CESC, CG Power, GMR Infra, Havells India, IFCI, Indraprastha Gas, India Cements, Jain Irrigation, JP Associates, Just Dial and Mcleod Russel among others.

Nifty metal continues to trade lower by 4 percent dragged by Jindal Steel and Power which tanked 11 percent followed by Jindal Stainless, JSW Steel, SAIL, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, NALCO and Hindustan Zinc.

Realty stocks are also deep in the red with loses from DLF, HDIL, Godrej Properties, Indiabulls Real Estate, Prestige Estates, Phoenix Mills and Unitech among others.

Media stocks are down led by EROS International which tanked 20 percent followed by Hathway Cable, HT Media, Network18, TV18 Broadcast and Zee Entertainment.

Infibeam Avenues from the BSE smallcap space tanked 64 percent.

The top NSE gainers include names like HDFC, HDFC Bank, Wipro, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The top NSE losers are YES Bank which plunged 13 percent followed by Indiabulls Housing Finance, Hindalco Industries, Hero MotoCorp and Bharti Airtel.

The most active stocks are DHFL, YES Bank, Infibeam, HDFC and Reliance Industries.

Monnet Ispat and United Breweries are few stocks which hit new 52-week high this Friday afternoon.

On the other hand, 523 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software Services, Aban Offshore, AB Capital, Allahabad Bank, Apollo Tyres, Arvind, Ashoka Buildcon, Bank of Baroda, BEML, Can Fin Homes, Castrol, DHFL, DCB Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Indiabulls Real Estate, Vodafone Idea, Jet Airways, Jain Irrigation, Maruti Suzuki India, NBCC, NIIT, Punjab National Bank, Reliance Capital, Reliance Infrastructure, Tata Motors, Union Bank and YES Bank among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 212 stocks advancing, 1546 declining and 298 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 426 stocks advanced, 2143 declined and 143 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.