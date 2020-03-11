D-Street Buzz: Over 500 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE; volumes of YES Bank, SBI surge

The Indian equity market is trading at the high point of the day as heavyweight Reliance Industries gained on the back of a bounce in oil prices but fear of coronavirus remains a concern among investors.

Sensex is up 374.38 points or 1.05 percent at 36009.33, and the Nifty jumped 89.50 points and is trading at 10541.

The banking index added half a percent led by YES Bank which surged over 28 percent after a media report indicated that SBI is expected to submit resolution plan soon to the cabinet committee of economic affairs. Also administrator Prashant Kumar seems to be more hopeful saying they are trying hard to end the moratorium on the private sector lender by Saturday.

According to The Economic Times quoting sources, country's largest lender State Bank of India could be preparing Rs 20,000 crore of bailout plan to rescue Yes Bank.

The other gainers included ICICI Bank and IDFC First Bank which gained over 2 percent followed by RBL Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

FMCG stocks are also buzzing led by Hindustan Unilever, Dabur India, Jubilant Foodworks, Britannia Industries, Godrej Consumers and Marico.

Reliance Industries along with Hero MotoCorp jumped over 4 percent each and are the top index gainers while Zee Entertainment, Bharti Infratel and Coal India added 5-6 percent each.

The most active securities on NSE included State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC.

India VIX jumped 3.18 percent and is trading at 31.78 level.

24 stocks hit new 52-week high on BSE including Pidilite Industries and Suven Pharma.

520 stocks hit fresh 52-week low on the BSE including Future Retail, Apollo Tyres, GAIL India, Corporation Bank, Oil India, Tata Steel, Welspun Corp, Tata Motors DVR, Indian Bank, Concor, Emami, ONGC, Vedanta, Hindalco Industries, Canara Bank, Mphasis, SAIL, Bank of Baroda, REC, Motherson Sumi Systems, PNB and TCS among others.

About 1064 shares have advanced, 1159 shares declined, and 133 shares are unchanged.

The stocks which moved the most with respect to volumes included Vodafone Idea which jumped 10 percent. It was trading with volumes of 76,841,275 shares, compared to its five day average of 54,434,399 shares, an increase of 41.16 percent.

YES Bank share price zoomed 28 percent and was trading with volumes of 23,089,583 shares, compared to its five day average of 47,924,118 shares, a decrease of -51.82 percent.

Tata Motors and State Bank of India are the other two scrips which traded with high volumes. Tata Motors was trading with volumes of 4,045,710 shares, compared to its five day average of 3,728,657 shares, an increase of 8.50 percent while SBI was trading with volumes of 3,193,684 shares, compared to its five day average of 3,377,725 shares, a decrease of -5.45 percent.

