you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 03:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Over 350 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE; Tata Motors, Coal India slip 3% each

458 stocks advanced and 1265 declined while 372 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 717 stocks advanced, 1694 declined and 131 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

Benchmark indices continues to trade in the red with Nifty down 52 points at 11,635 while the Sensex shed 165 points and is trading at 39,050 level.

PSU Bank, Auto and the Metal index are down over 2 percent each. The top losers from the PSU banking space are Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, PNB, State Bank of India, OBC and IDBI Bank

The top losers from the metal space are Vedanta, Tata Steel, Welspun Corp, SAIL, NALCO, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Hindalco Industries, Jindal Stainless and Hindustan Zinc.

From the auto space, Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR, Ashok Leyland, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Motherson Sumi Systems, TVS Motor and Bharat Forge are  down 1-3 percent in this afternoon session.

India VIX is down 0.76 percent and is trading at 11.71 levels.

The top gainers from NSE include Wipro, HDFC, Zee Entertainment, Britannia Industries and HDFC Bank while the top losers are YES Bank, Tata Motors, Titan Company, ONGC and Coal India.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, Mindtree, HDFC, State Bank of India and Axis Bank.

369 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including YES Bank, Thomas Cook, Mindtree, Titagarh Wagons, M M Forgings, GSS Infotech, Lakshmi Auto, PC Jeweller, McNally Bharat, Simplex Infra, Network18, 3i Infotech, ITD Cementation and Maruti Suzuki among others.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 03:00 pm

