Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 02:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Over 300 stocks hit fresh 52-week low on NSE; IT gains with Infibeam up 11%, realty stocks bleed

Nifty realty continues to bear most of the pain, down over 5 percent and is the underperforming sector dragged by HDIL which cracked over 9 percent followed by DLF, Oberoi Realty, Phoenix Mills, Sobha and Indiabulls Real Estate.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

It is Monday mayhem on Dalal Street which is witnessing continued bloodbath as the Indian stock market is down 1.5 percent. The Nifty50 is down over 170 points and is trading below the 11,ooo mark while the Sensex is trading lower by 500 points at 36,328.

Nifty realty continues to bear most of the pain, down over 5 percent and is the underperforming sector dragged by HDIL which cracked over 9 percent followed by DLFOberoi RealtyPhoenix MillsSobha and Indiabulls Real Estate.

The auto index is lower by close to 4 percent dragged by Motherson Sumi SystemsMahindra & MahindraMaruti SuzukiExide IndustriesEicher Motors and Ashok Leyland.

However, IT stocks are up and is outperforming all other sectors, up over 2 percent led by Infibeam AvenueInfosysTata Consultancy ServicesTech Mahindra and HCL Tech.

From the BSE midcap space, Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) jumped 15 percent followed by IL&FS Transport, Infibeam and Swan Energy. On the other hand, Central Bank of India tanked 15 percent this Monday afternoon.

From the smallcap space, IL&FS EngineeringIL&FS Transport, TD Power and Swan Energy are the top gainers.

The top NSE gainers include names like TCS, Tech Mahindra, Coal India, HCL Tech and Infosys.

The top NSE losers are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports and IndusInd Bank.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, DHFL, Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki and HDFC.

The top gainers from BSE are DHFL, IL&FS Transport, Infibeam, Swan Energy and TCS.

The top losers include names like Central Bank of India, Vankangee, Tata Steel and HDIL.

Wipro, Monnet Ispat and Delta Magnets are few stocks which hit new 52-week high this Monday afternoon.

On the other hand, 322 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Ashoka Buildcon, BEML, Camlin Fine Sciences, Gammon Infrastructure, Allahabad Bank, Godrej PropertiesJet Airways, IFCI, Manappuram Finance, Reliance Capital, Reliance Infra, Unitech and YES Bank among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 265 stocks advancing, 1536 declining and 273 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 468 stocks advanced, 2135 declined and 137 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Sep 24, 2018 02:45 pm

