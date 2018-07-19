D-street Buzz: Over 300 stocks hit fresh 52-week low on BSE; Mindtree tanks 10%, Adani Power gains

The Indian benchmark indices including the Sensex are trading mixed this Thursday afternoon with the Sensex trading higher by 35 points at 36,408 while the Nifty is trading lower by 6 points at 10,974.

Nifty IT is the biggest drag, down 1 percent as stocks like Mindtree is down 10 percent while KPIT Tech, Tata Elxsi, Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Tech are trading lower by 1-2 percent.

PSU banks have reversed the trend and is up close to a percent led by Bank of India which is up 3 percent while Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank are up 2 percent each.

From the auto space, Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR and Mahindra & Mahindra have added 1 percent each in the afternoon trade.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents are Titan Company and Vedanta which have added close to 3 percent each followed by Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors and Axis Bank.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE are Ashok Leyland which is down 1 percent while Mindtree has plunged 10 percent. Tata Steel, Reliance Industries and Jindal Steel & Power are the other active stocks.

The top losers included names like Hindalco Industries, Bajaj Finance, IOC, Bajaj Finserv and HPCL which are down 1 percent.

Some of the top BSE gainers include names like Adani Power which is up 6 percent followed by Radico Khaitan, NBCC, JSW Steel and Bank of India which have added 3-4 percent each in the afternoon trade.

The top losers are Mindtree, down 10 percent while PC Jeweller, L&T Infotech and SREI Infra are the other losers.

Asian Paints, Bandhan Bank and Yes Bank are some of the very few stocks that hit fresh 52-week high in the afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 282 stocks have hit fresh 52-week low including Aban Offshore, Raj Rayon, Nakoda, Madhya Pradesh Today Media, Cupid, Cosmo Films, HT Media, Kwality and Manpasand Beverage among others.

On the BSE, around 327 stocks have hit fresh 52-week low including names like Cosmo Films, HT Media, Kitex Garments, Kirloskar Electric, Kwality, Manpasand Beverage, Global Offshore and INOX Wind among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 541 stocks advancing, 1134 declining and 382 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 782 stocks advanced, 1499 declined and 109 remained unchanged.

