D-Street Buzz: Over 300 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE; YES Bank down 6%, VIX jumps

Benchmark indices continues to trade on a positive note with Nifty up by 28 points at 11,691 while the Sensex added 109 points and is trading at 39,240 level.

Nifty FMCG added close to a percent led by Colgate Palmolive, Godrej Consumer, Hindustan Unilever, Marico and United Breweries.

From the IT space, the top gainers are HCL Tech, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Mindtree and Tata Consultancy Services.

Oil & gas stocks continue to drag led by GAIL India, ONGC and Reliance Industries while the top losers from the infra space are Bharti Airtel, Engineers India, NCC, NBCC, Reliance Communications and Tata Communications.

India VIX jumped 2.08 percent and is trading at 11.80 levels.

The top gainers from NSE include Indiabulls Housing Finance, UPL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech while the top losers are YES Bank, Eicher Motors, GAIL India, ONGC and Bharti Airtel.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, Interglobe Aviation, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Elxsi and IndusInd Bank.

306 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Tata Elxsi, Rushil Decor, GSS Infotech, Cox & Kings, Global Offshore, Titagarh Wagons, Ruchi Soya Industries, Gammon Infra, DB Realty, GAIL India, Tata Elxsi, IIFL Holdings and JBM Auto among others.

852 stocks advanced and 885 declined while 361 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1107 stocks advanced, 1311 declined and 156 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.