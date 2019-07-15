D-Street Buzz: Over 300 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE; Sun Pharma up 3%, Infosys most active

Benchmark indices have managed to trade in the green in this afternoon session with Nifty up 33 points at 11,585 while the Sensex gained 158 points and is trading at 38,894 level in this afternoon session.

Nifty IT jumped over 2 percent led by Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra and Oracle Financial Services.

Pharma stocks are also buzzing, the top performers are Sun Pharma, GSK Pharma, Piramal Enterprises and Cadila Healthcare. However, Aurobindo Pharma is down over 3 percent.

Nifty PSU Bank continues to trade lower by over 2 percent dragged by Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India and Indian Bank.

Selective infra stocks are trading in the red, the top losers being CG Power, NBCC, NCC, Reliance Power, IRB Infra, BHEL, Bharti Airtel and Adani Power.

From the media space, Hathway Cable, Jagran Prakashan, PVR, Zee Media and Zee Entertainment traded in the red while Eros International, Dish TV and DEN Networks are trading in the green, up between 2-3 percent each.

From the midcap space, the top gainers are GSK Pharma, Oberoi Realty, Oracle Financial Services, Emami and Balkrishna Industries while the top losers are DHFL, NLC India, RBL Bank, Union Bank and Reliance Capital.

The top gainers from the smallcap space are Sun Pharma Advanced which zoomed over 17 percent followed by GTPL Hathway, SPML Infra and Quess Corp while the top losers are Sanwaria Consumer, Mukand, CMI Ltd, 3i Infotech, Setco Automotive and Allahabad Bank among others.

India VIX is up marginally by 0.25 percent and is trading at 12.03 levels.

The top gainers from NSE include Infosys which spiked 6 percent followed by Sun Pharma, UPL, Maruti Suzuki and Kotak Mahindra Bank while the top losers are Indiabulls Housing Finance, IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel and Adani Ports.

The most active stocks with respect to volumes are Infosys, YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

325 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Dewan Housing Finance, MT Educare, CG Power, Sunil Hitech, Tata Elxsi, Deepak Fertilizers, eClerx Services, JBF Industries and Castrol India among others.

577 stocks advanced and 1184 declined while 342 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 854 stocks advanced, 1516 declined and 166 remained unchanged.