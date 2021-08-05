D-Street Buzz: Over 250 stocks hit new 52-week high on BSE; Tech Mahindra, Wipro lead as IT stocks gain

After trading in the red in the first half of the August 5 session, Indian shares started to crawl back in the green in the afternoon. The Sensex was up 33.20 points, or 0.06 percent, at 54402.97, and the Nifty added 10 points, or 0.06, percent at 16,268.70.

The IT index added a percent led by gains in Tech Mahindra, which was up over 2 percent followed by HCL Technologies, L&T Infotech, Wipro, Mindtree, Mphasis and Wipro.

The Nifty Infra gained was trading in the green as the share price of Bharti Airtel jumped over 5 percent. The telecom service provider has posted consolidated net income (after exceptional items) of Rs 284 crore for the June quarter. The company had reported a loss of Rs 15,933 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 26,854 crore. EBITDA was at Rs 13,189 crore, while the EBITDA margin was at 49.1 percent during the quarter under review.

Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst, Bonanza Portfolio, recommends buying the stock. "It has been trading below its 21 and 50-day exponential moving averages on the daily and weekly chart. It has also witnessed a symmetrical triangle pattern breakout on the weekly chart and has sustained above its trendline support," he said.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

RSI plotted on the weekly time can be seen above the 50-mark. It is moving higher towards the overbought levels, indicating the presence of bullish momentum as the prices move higher, he added.

The other gainers included Eicher Motors and Indus Towers, which were up 3-4 percent each.

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments, said the market is resisting around 16,300.

If the index gets past this level, it should move higher to 16,600. The index has good support at 15,700 and traders can use intraday dips or corrections to accumulate long positions, he said.

As the market tried to move up, 260 stocks, including Tech Mahindra, JK Cement, SBI Life Insurance, L&T Infotech, Wipro and Quess Corp, hit a new 52-week high on BSE.

The PSU bank index was down over 2 percent, dragged by State Bank of India that fell more than 2.5 percent amid profit booking. The bank has reported a 55.25 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in the June quarter net profit at Rs 6,504 crore, up from Rs 4,189.34 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, beating street expectations.

The other losers included Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank and J&K Bank.

According to research and broking firm Way2Wealth Research, the Nifty has immediate support at 16,150 then 16,060 levels, whereas resistances are seen around 16,320 and 16,600.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.