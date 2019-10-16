D-Street Buzz: Over 250 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE; PSU Banks drag

Benchmark indices are trading on a flat to negative note with Nifty50 up 4 points and is trading at 11,432 level while the Sensex is down 23 points and is trading at 38,483 mark.

PSU Banks are under pressure, the top losers being Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, OBC, Bank of India, Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda.

From the metal space, Coal India, Hindustan Zinc and JSW Steel are the top gainers while Vedanta, Hindalco Industries and Tata Steel are the top losers.

Nifty FMCG is trading in the red dragged by Colgate Palmolive, ITC, Jubilant Foodworks, Marico and Tata Global Beverage.

India VIX is down 2.08 percent and is trading at 16.50 level.

The top Nifty50 gainers include BPCL, Zee Entertainment, Grasim Industries, Bajaj Finance and Wipro while the top losers are Vedanta, Hindalco Industries, Asian Paints, Hero MotoCorp and ITC.

The most active stocks were ICICI Lombard, Reliance Industries, BPCL, Bajaj Finance and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Among the Nifty50 names, 24 stocks advanced while 26 declined.

Polycab India, SBI Life Insurance, MCX India, HDFC Life Insurance, Siemens and Adani Green hit new 52-week high on the BSE.

284 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE including Indiabulls Ventures, Indiabulls Housing Finance, BHEL and Allahabad Bank among others.