D-Street Buzz | Over 250 stocks hit 52-week highs, more than 400 hit upper circuit

Even though the market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty traded with mild gains on December 14, by afternoon, more than 250 stocks had hit their 52-week highs on BSE, while over 400 stocks hit upper circuits.

Among the stocks that hit 52-week highs were Nestle India, Tata Steel, Titan, Adani Ports, Dixon Technologies, Colgate-Palmolive, Godrej Properties, SAIL, Jubilant FoodWorks, Marico and Cyient.

Intellect Design Arena, Welspun India, Adani Power, Coral India Finance, Sical Logistics and Alchemist were among the stocks that hit their upper circuits on BSE.

Market benchmarks traded with nominal gains. At 1320 hours, the Sensex was 29 points up at 46,128, with Larsen & Toubro, ONGC, NTPC, ICICI Bank and Titan among the top gainers. The Nifty was four points up at 13,517 at that time.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said investors should remember valuations are high and risky.

"Sharp surge in COVID infections in the US, the recent spike in infections in Germany, South Korea, etc, the farmer agitation lingering without a settlement and the possibility of a Brexit without a deal are areas of concern. Investors have to be cautious," he said.

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments, said "we must not lose sight of the fact that we are in a patch of resistance".

"This range is between 13,400-13,700. The Nifty is currently trading around the upper end of this range. Unless we get past 13,700 or break 13,400, we will not see a convincing rally up or down. There is strong support around the 13,350-13,400 range and as long as that holds, traders can utilise dips to accumulate long positions," Hathiramani said.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.