Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 02:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Over 200 stocks hit their upper circuits; 70 touch their 52-week highs

The Nifty50 saw a strong gap-opening today and traded with strong gains, forming a bullish candle on daily charts.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian equity benchmarks resumed their upward march on January 9 with the Sensex climbing over 41,000 level and Nifty near its psychological 12,200 level. The rally was across sectors, barring IT, - Nifty Bank, Auto, and Realty indices rose around 2 percent each.

An ebb in the US-Iran tensions, cooling off crude oil prices and rupee's rise against the US dollar influenced the mood of the market.

Around 14:00 hours IST, the BSE Sensex was 544 points, or 1.33 percent, up at 41,362, while the Nifty index was 165 points, or 1.37 percent, up at 12,190. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices were 1.21 percent and 1.41 percent up, respectively, at that time.

As many as 215 stocks, including Tejas Networks, Indiabulls Integrated Services, Adani Green Energy, Dishman Carbogen Amcis and Lakshmi Vilas Bank, hit their upper circuits on BSE in today's session so far.

On the other hand, Suzlon Energy, Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power were among the 180 stocks that hit their lower circuits on BSE.

Moreover, Alkem Laboratories , DLF, GMR Infra, Avanti Feeds and Balkrishna Industries were among the 70 stocks that touched their 52-week highs on BSE, while Alliance Integrated Metaliks, Darjeeling Ropeway Company and Crane Infrastructure were among the 67 stocks that hit their 52-week lows.

Experts feel 12,200 may continue to be strong resistance in the near-term and if it crosses that decisively then it could move to record high levels touched last week.

First Published on Jan 9, 2020 02:12 pm

tags #BSE #markets #Nifty #Sensex #stocks

