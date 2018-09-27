D-Street Buzz: Over 200 stocks hit new 52-week low on NSE, Infosys gains; realty, pharma stocks drag

Ahead of F&O expiry which is scheduled today, the Indian benchmark indices have turned negative with the Nifty50 down 25 points and is trading at 11,028 while the Sensex is trading lower by 60 point at 36,481.

At 12:10 hrs, Nifty realty is outperforming, down 2.5 percent dragged by Indiabulls Real Estate which dipped 8 percent followed by DLF, HDIL, Phoenix Mills, Prestige Estates and Sobha.

Nifty PSU bank is up half a percent with State Bank of India being the only stock in green which is up over 1 percent while Andhra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Syndicate Bank and Union Bank of India are the top losers.

From the private banking space, YES Bank shed 5 percent followed by Axis Bank.

The IT index is up close to a percent led by Infosys, Oracle Financial Services, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services.

Pharma stocks are trading in the red with loses from Dr Reddy's Labs, Piramal Enterprises, Sun Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma and GSK Pharma.

The top NSE gainers include names like Titan Company, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Infosys and BPCL.

The top NSE losers are YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Dr Reddy's Labs.

The most active stocks are DHFL, YES Bank, Reliance Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Titan Company.

The top BSE gainers include Bloom Dekor which zoomed 20 percent followed by Sinner Energy, Pro Fin Capital Services and Gennex Laboratories among others.

Deepak Nitrite and Monnet Ispat are few stocks which hit new 52-week high this Thursday afternoon.

On the other hand, 204 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software Services, Aban Offshore, Castrol India, Edelweiss Financial Services, GTPL Hathway, InterGlobe Aviation, Jet Airways, KEC International, Karur Vysya Bank, PNB Housing Finance, Repco Home Finance and VRL Logistics among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 575 stocks advancing, 1113 declining and 369 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 815 stocks advanced, 1491 declined and 150 remained unchanged.

