you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Over 200 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE; ONGC, YES Bank fall 3-5%

About 756 shares have advanced, 1588 shares declined, and 123 shares are unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian equity market continues trading in the red with Sensex down 156.47 points or 0.38 percent at 41101.27, and the Nifty shed 60.40 points or at 12053.10.

Nifty PSU Bank shed close to 3 percent after the Supreme Court refused relief and asked telecom operators to pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues by March 17.

The top losers included Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and Oriental Bank of Commerce which fell 4 percent each followed by State Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, Allahabad Bank, Bank of India and Canara Bank.

Oil & gas stocks were also under pressure, the top losers being ONGC which shed over 3 percent after the company posted a 49.75 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in standalone profit at Rs 4,151.63 crore for the quarter ended December 31.

The other losers included Indian Oil Corporation, BPCL, GAIL India, HPCL and Reliance Industries.

The IT index was marginally trading in the green led by Tata Consultancy Services, Mindtree, Infosys and Wipro.

India VIX was up 5.73 percent and was trading at 14.40 level.

The top gainers from Nifty are Titan Company, Tata Consultancy Services, Nestle, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Vedanta while the top losers included YES Bank, Coal India, Cipla, ONGC and GAIL India.

75 stocks hit new 52-week high on BSE including Muthoot Finance, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Balkrishna Industries, Relaxo Footwear, Torrent Pharma and PVR among others.

248 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE including Jyothy Labs, Bank of Baroda, Zensar Tech, Engineers India, Coal India Ltd, Punjab National Bank, OBC, BHEL, ONGC, Syndicate Bank, Indian Bank, Marico and IndusInd Bank among others.

About 756 shares have advanced, 1588 shares declined, and 123 shares are unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 02:40 pm

