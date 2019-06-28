D-Street Buzz: Over 200 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE; JSPL, YES Bank down 3-4%

The Indian benchmark indices continues to trade on a negative note in this afternoon session with Nifty down 47 points at 11,794 while the Sensex shed 162 points and is trading at 39,423 level.

Nifty Metal is down 1.5 percent dragged by Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Coal India and NALCO.

Oil & gas stocks are also weak, the top losers are ONGC and Reliance Industries which are down over 1 percent each.

From the pharma space, the top losers are Aurobindo Pharma, GSK Pharma, Lupin, Dr Reddy's Jabs and Cipla.

Selective IT stocks are trading in the red led by Mindtree, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro and Birlasoft.

PSU bank index continues to outperform all other indices led by Central Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, PNB, Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank.

India VIX is up 1.84 percent and is trading at 14.92 levels.

The top gainers from the NSE include GAIL India, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Bajaj Finance and Britannia Industries while the top losers are YES Bank Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bharti Infratel, IndusInd Bank and Vedanta.

The most active stocks are PFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and YES Bank.

Vaibhav Global, Rural Electrification Corporation, HDFC Asset Management Company, Siemens, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, Power Finance Corporation, Bajaj Finserv and Havells India have hit new 52-week high on BSE.

On the other hand, 220 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Cox & Kings, Eros Media, Sadbhav Infrastructure Project, McNally Bharat, GSK Pharma and Castrol India among others.

753 stocks advanced and 961 declined while 374 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1036 stocks advanced, 1389 declined and 169 remained unchanged.

