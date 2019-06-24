D-Street Buzz: Over 200 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE; JSPL, Tata Steel slip 2-4%, UPL jumps

The Indian benchmark indices are trading in the red with Nifty down 46 points and is trading at 11,677 while the Sensex shed 134 points and is trading at 39,059 level.

Nifty Energy along with the metal index are down over a percent dragged by ONGC, HPCL, BPCL, Indian Oil Corporation, GAIL India and Reliance Industries.

From the metal space, the top losers are JSPL, JSW Steel, Hindustan Copper, Hindustan Zinc, Tata Steel, NMDC, SAIL and Vedanta.

Nifty Realty also slipped over a percent, the top losers are Oberoi Realty, Sunteck Realty, DLF, Brigade Enterprises and Prestige Estates.

Auto stocks continue to drag after NITI Aayog gives 2-week deadline to draw EV roadmap. The top losers are Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, Eicher Motors, Hero Moto, Motherson Sumi and Exide Industries.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are DHFL, NBCC, Adani Power and Divis Labs while the top losers are Reliance Power, Emami, Glenmark Pharma and KIOCL.

The top gainers from the smallcap space are HDIL, Jain Irrigation Systems, Hotel Leela and Suzlon Energy while the top losers are Cox & Kings and JP Associates.

India VIX spiked 6.02 percent and is trading at 15.49 levels.

The top gainers from the NSE include UPL, YES Bank, Coal India, Mahindra & Mahindra and State Bank of India while the top losers are JSW Steel, ONGC, Tata Steel, Vedanta and Bajaj Auto.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Reliance Industries, YES Bank, State Bank of India and Emami.

204 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Glenmark Pharma, McLeod Russel, Eros Media, Reliance Communications, Emami, TVS Motor, HT Media and Gabriel India among others.

738 stocks advanced and 1017 declined while 346 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 994 stocks advanced, 1430 declined and 179 remained unchanged.