D-Street Buzz: Over 200 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE; Jet Airways plunges 20%, Zee Ent gains

The Indian stock market has regained some lost ground with Nifty still trading in the red, down 12 points and is trading at 11,893 while the Sensex shed 51 points and is trading at 39,705 level.

Nifty Realty added over half a percent led by Indiabulls Real Estate, Godrej Properties, DLF and Prestige Estates.

The top gainers from the media space are Zee Entertainment which jumped over 2 percent followed by Inox Leisure, TV Today, Sun TV Network and Network18.

However, Nifty PSU Bank continues to underperform all other sectors, dragged by Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Bank of India, Canara Bank and Oriental Bank of Commerce.

India VIX is down 2.55 percent at 13.76 levels.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are Godrej Properties, Torrent Power, Whirlpool, SAIL and Shriram Transport Finance Corporation while the top losers are DHFL, Reliance Power, Reliance Capital and Indian Bank.

The top gainers from the smallcap space are Indiabulls Ventures, Atlanta, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Ballarpur Industries and GPT Infra while the top losers are Jet Airways, Sintex Industries and Bharat Wire.

The top gainers from the NSE include Indiabulls Housing Finance, Zee Entertainment, BPCL, Bharti Airtel and Power Grid while the top losers are YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, UPL, Vedanta and ONGC.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IndusInd Bank, TCS and Reliance Industries.

245 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Jet Airways, TGB Banquets, YES Bank, Manpasand Beverages, Radico Khaitan, Eros Media, Reliance Communications, Mercator, Adlabs Entertainment, Reliance Capital, Ceat, Aban Offshore, Biocon, Central Bank of India and McLeod Russel among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 542 stocks advanced and 1203 declined while 351 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 822 stocks advanced, 1575 declined and 134 remained unchanged.