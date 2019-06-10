D-Street Buzz: Over 200 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE; BPCL, YES Bank down 3% each, Infosys gains

Benchmark indices continue to trade in the green with Nifty adding 50 points and is trading at 11,920 while the Sensex jumped 153 points and is trading at 39,768 level.

Nifty IT along with the FMCG space are up over 1 percent each led by Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Wipro and Mindtree.

FMCG stocks are also buzzing led by gains from Britannia Industries, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Dabur India, ITC, Jubilant Foodworks, United Breweries and United Spirits.

Nifty PSU Bank is down over 1.5 percent dragged by Bank of Baroda, bank of India, PNB, Union Bank of India, IDBI Bank and Indian Bank.

Media stocks are also down with the top losers being Eros International Media, DEN Networks, Dish TV, UFO Moviez, Zee Media, TV18 Broadcast and Network18.

From the oil & gas space, the top losers are BPCL, HPCL, GAIL India, Indian Oil Corporation and ONGC. However, Reliance Industries managed to trade in the green.

India VIX is up by 1.41 percent at 15.01 levels.

The top gainers from the NSE include Britannia Industries, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Dr Reddy's Labs and Infosys while the top losers are BPCL, YES Bank, Coal India, Tata Motors and GAIL India.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, Reliance Capital and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

66 stocks have hit new 52-week high on BSE including Titan Company, Havells India, PNC Infratech, Balmer Lawrie, Bajaj Finance, Chambal Fertilizers, Vaibhav Global and ABB India among others.

273 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Adlabs Entertainment, Reliance Power, Eros Media, Reliance Naval, Jet Airways, Reliance Infra, Reliance Capital, Jain Irrigation, Manpasand Beverages, Quess Corp, MRPL and Coffee Day Enterprises among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 679 stocks advanced and 1093 declined while 342 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 985 stocks advanced, 1604 declined and 156 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.