D-Street Buzz: Over 150 stocks hit new 52-week low on NSE; DHFL zooms 18%, realty stocks drag

The Indian benchmark indices including the Sensex and the Nifty are trading on a weak note after plunging late on Friday afternoon with the Nifty50 down 47 points and is trading at 10,095 while the Sensex is trading lower by 145 points at 36,696.

Nifty realty is down 3 percent and is the underperforming sector dragged by DLF, Oberoi Realty, Phoenix Mills, Sobha and Unitech.

Auto stocks are also in the red with the index down close to 2 percent with loses from Motherson Sumi Systems, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Exide Industries, Eicher Motors and Ashok Leyland.

Bank Nifty shed 1 percent as IDFC Bank is trading lower by 3 percent followed by Federal Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and RBL Bank.

However, oil & gas stocks including Reliance Industries and BPCL are up half a percent while ONGC gained 1.5 percent.

From the BSE midcap space, Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) zoomed 18 percent followed by GMR Infra and JSW Energy. On the other hand, Central Bank of India dipped 15 percent this Monday morning.

From the smallcap space, IL&FS Engineering and IL&FS Transport are up 12-14 percent followed by GPT Infra and TD Power. The top losers include names like Rolta India, CGCL and Bajaj Hindusthan.

The top NSE gainers include names like Infosys, ONGC, Vedanta, Tech Mahindra and Coal India.

The top NSE losers are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, DHFL, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and HDFC.

The top gainers from BSE are DHFL, IL&FS Transport, Infibeam, GMR Infra and Cyient.

The top losers include names like Central Bank of India, Vakrangee, Reliance Communications, Cholamandalam Investment and Godfrey Philips.

Monnet Ispat and Delta Magnets are few stocks which hit new 52-week high this Monday morning.

On the other hand, 164 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Ashoka Buildcon, BEML, Camlin Fine Sciences, Gammon Infrastructure, Godrej Properties, Jet Airways, IFCI, Manappuram Finance, Reliance Capital, Reliance Infra, Unitech and YES Bank among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 391 stocks advancing, 1260 declining and 396 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 532 stocks advanced, 1445 declined and 92 remained unchanged.

