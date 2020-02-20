D-Street Buzz: Over 150 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE; Asian Paints sheds 2%, Tata Steel gains

The Indian stock market continues trading on a flat to negative note with Sensex down 54.62 points or 0.13 percent at 41268.38, and the Nifty shed 14.50 points at 12111.40.

The FMCG index shed half a percent dragged by Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India and United Breweries which shed over a percent each followed by Emami, Colgate Palmolive, Britannia Industries, Jubilant Foodworks and Tata Global Beverages.

PSU Banks along with metal stocks continue to trade in the green led by J&K Bank which jumped 5 percent followed by State Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Bank of Baroda and Allahabad Bank.

The top metal gainers included Tata Steel and Jindal Steel & Power which added over 2 percent each followed by SAIL, MOIL, Hindalco Industries and Hindustan Copper.

Share price of Bharti Airtel traded in the green after Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bharti Airtel's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and senior unsecured rating 'BBB-'. The outlook on the IDR is Stable.

Share price of Trident zoomed over 9 percent after the board at its meeting held on February 20, declared interim dividend of Re 0.18 per equity share.

India VIX was down 3.07 percent and was trading at 13.59 level.

The top gainers from Nifty are IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, State Bank of India, Zee Entertainment and ONGC while the top losers included Cipla, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Indian Oil Corporation and Nestle India.

The most active stocks included Indiabulls Housing Finance, IndusInd Bank, Max Financial Services, IRCTC and State Bank of India.

92 stocks hit new 52-week high on BSE including Max Financial Services, Muthoot Finance, Rallis India, Shriram Transport Finance, IRCTC, Balkrishna Industries, SRF, Apollo Hospitals and Dr Reddy's Labs among others.

162 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE including Future Consumer, Hindustan Zinc, Sterling and Wilson Solar, Sobha, Duke Offshore and Rolta India among others.

About 1191 shares have advanced, 1108 shares declined, and 122 shares are unchanged.

