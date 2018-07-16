D-Street Buzz: Over 131 stocks hit new 52-week low on NSE with PC Jeweller down 20%, RIL slips 2%

After hitting record high last week, the Indian benchmark indices including the Sensex has turned weak and is trading lower by 16 points at 36,569 while the Nifty is trading lower by 5 points at 11,017.

Nifty Pharma is trading lower by over 2 percent with Dr Reddy's Labs tanking 8 percent followed by Lupin and Sun Pharma which are lower by 2 percent each. The other losers include names like Glenmark Pharma, Divis Labs and Cadila Healthcare.

Nifty midcap is down over a percent dragged by CG Power, IFCI, JP Associates, Jain Irrigation Systems, India Cements, Sun TV Network, Karnataka Bank and Tata Chemicals among others.

Oil & gas stocks are also trading lower with Reliance Industries down 2 percent while BPCL, HPCL and GAIL India being the other losers.

On the other hand, Nifty IT is outperforming all other indices led by Infosys which jumped 2 percent Mindtree, Tech Mahindra and Wipro among others.

From the telecom space, Reliance Communications is down 4 percent while Tata Communications is trading lower by 2 percent.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints and Hindustan Unilever which are all up over 1 percent.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE are Infosys and Reliance Industries. PC Jeweller is the other active stock which is down 20 percent after the company withdrew the buyback offer.

The top losers included names like Dr Reddy's Labs, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Lupin and Tata Motors.

Some of the top BSE gainers include names like L&T Technology Services which spiked 5 percent while Century Plyboards, Infosys, SANOFI and Berger Paints are the other gainers.

The top losers are PC Jeweller, DCB Bank, Dr Reddy's Labs, INOX Leisure and Radico Khaitan among others.

Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Britannia Industries, Hindustan Unilever and Mphasis are some of the very few stocks that hit fresh 52-week high in the morning trade.

On the other hand, 131 stocks have hit fresh 52-week low including Ambuja Cements, Andhra Bank, Bank of India, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Can Fin Homes, Cummins India, Federal Bank, IDFC Bank, INOX Leisure, Kwality, NBCC, PC Jeweller, Reliance Power, Tata Motors and Union Bank among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 384 stocks advancing, 1208 declining and 463 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 501 stocks advanced, 1255 declined and 81 remained unchanged.

