D-Street Buzz: Over 130 stocks hit new 52-week low on NSE; Dabur up 3% as FMCG stocks outperform

The Indian stock market continues to trade on a flat to positive note this Wednesday afternoon with the Nifty50 up 5 points and is trading at 11,292 while the Sensex is trading higher by 48 points at 37,461.

At 12:15 hrs, Nifty FMCG is the outperforming sector, up 1.8 percent led by Dabur India, Godrej Consumer, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Marico and United Breweries among others.

With rupee hitting fresh record low of 72.85 per dollar in the early trade, IT stocks are trading in the green with gains from Wipro, HCL Tech, Infosys, Oracle Financial Services and Tata Elxsi.

The realty index is down 2 percent dragged by Unitech, HDIL, Phoenix Mills, Indiabulls Real Estate, DLF and Sobha.

From the oil & gas space, BPCL and HPCL are trading lower by 3 percent followed by Indian Oil Corporation which is down 2 percent.

Power Grid, ITC, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever and Wipro are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, YES Bank, ITC and Titan Company.

The top losers are Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, BPCL, Tata Motors and Axis Bank.

The top BSE gainers include Alembic Pharma, Navin Fluorine International, ABB India, Dabur India and Bajaj Corp among others.

The top losers include names like Welspun India, JP Associates, Granules India, SREI Infra and Bank of Baroda.

Albert David, Alembic Pharma and Gangotri Textiles are few stocks which hit new 52-week high this Wednesday afternoon.

On the other hand, 133 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 3i Infotech Limited, Apollo Tyres, Bharat Electronics, BEML, Can Fin Homes, HPCL, Indiabulls Real Estate, JP Associates, Shipping Corporation Of India, Unitech and Videocon Industries among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 454 stocks advancing, 1202 declining and 404 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 798 stocks advanced, 1605 declined and 116 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.