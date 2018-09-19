D-Street Buzz: Over 120 stocks hit new 52-week low on NSE; BoB jumps 4%, HDIL slides

The Indian stock market has turned negative this Wednesday afternoon with the Nifty50 down 28 points and is trading at 11,250 while the Sensex is trading lower by 82 points at 37,207.

Nifty metal is up 1 percent and is the outperforming sector led by JSW Steel, Coal India, NALCO, SAIL, Jindal Stainless and Tata Steel.

Media stocks are trading in the red with the index down over 2 percent dragged by Dish TV which is trading lower by 5 percent while Zee Entertainment and DEN Networks are lower by 2-4 percent. Hathway Cable on the other hand is up 2 percent.

Realty stocks are also trading lower dragged by Godrej Properties, HDIL, Indiabulls Real Estate, Oberoi Realty and Unitech.

From the BSE smallcap space, PG Electroplast, Pokarna, Nitco, Jindal Poly and Kohinoor Foods.

The top loser include names like Rolta India which plunged 20 percent.

The top NSE gainers include names like ONGC, BPCL, Coal India, GAIL India and Hero MotoCorp.

The top NSE losers are Zee Entertainment, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, UPL and Bajaj Finance.

The most active stocks are Bank of Baroda which jumped 4 percent followed by Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, HDFC AMC and HDFC.

The top gainers from BSE are Tata Steel, Muthoot Finance, DCM Shriram, Monsanto, Union Bank of India and GE Shipping.

The top losers include names like Reliance Nippon, Reliance Infra, Reliance Communications, Reliance Capital and Pfizer.

Monnet Ispat, Cipla, Globus Spirits, JSW Steel, and Sonata Software are few stocks which hit new 52-week high this Wednesday afternoon.

On the other hand, 120 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Bharat Electronics, Dish TV, GIC Housing, HCL Infosystems, Gammon Infra, GIC Housing, Jet Airways, Ujjivan Financial Services and JK Tyre and Industries among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 550 stocks advancing, 1158 declining and 360 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 899 stocks advanced, 1673 declined and 169 remained unchanged.

