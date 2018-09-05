D-Street Buzz: Over 105 stocks hit new 52-week low; Realty stocks fall, BEL tanks 15%

The Indian market has extended the morning loses this Wednesday afternoon with the Nifty50 trading at 11,422, down 97 points while the Sensex is trading lower by 292 points at 37,865.

Nifty Realty is down over 2 percent dragged by Oberoi Realty and Unitech, Brigade Enterprises, DLF, Godrej Properties, HDIL and Phoenix Mills.

PSU banks are also down with loses from Andhra Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of India, OBC, Union Bank of India, PNB and Syndicate Bank.

Oil & gas stocks are also down with led by Reliance Industries, HPCL and ONGC.

From the BSE smallcap space, Sical Logistics zoomed 17 percent followed by BL Kashyap & Sons and Dynamatic Tech.

BSE midcap stocks like Muthoot Finance jumped 7 percent followed by Reliance Infra and Biocon while on the other hand Bharat Electronics tanked 15 percent.

Hindalco Industries, Wipro, YES Bank, Vedanta and Sun Pharma are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include BEL, Reliance Industries, YES Bank, Adani Enterprises and Sun Pharma.

The top losers include Bharti Infratel, Hindustan Unilever, Titan Company, Zee Entertainment and Bharti Airtel.

The top BSE gainers are Advanced Enzyme, Muthoot Finance, Cyient, Reliance Infra and NALCO.

The top BSE losers include BEL, Engineers India, Shankara Building Products, M&M Financial Services and Nestle India.

Alembic Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Glenmark Pharma and Electrosteel Steels are some of the stocks which hit new 52-week high this Wednesday afternoon.

On the other hand, 105 stocks have hit new 52-week low including BEL, BPCL, Castrol India, eClerx Services, BGR Energy, HPCL, Idea Cellular, Bharti Infratel, Tata Communications, Suzlon Energy and Sun TV Network among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 415 stocks advancing, 1329 declining and 327 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 756 stocks advanced, 1908 declined and 163 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.