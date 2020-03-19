App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 11:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Over 1,000 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE; Bharti Airtel jumps 4%

The volatility index is up 13.48 percent at 72.58 level.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters

The Indian stock market is witnessing some smart recovery after Sensex and Nifty plunged almost 7 percent. Sensex is down 422.15 points or 1.46 percent at 28447.36, and the Nifty shed 134.25 points at 8334.55.

The IT index hit a 27-month low despite rupee breaching the 75 per dollar mark. Tata Elxsi and Hexaware Tech tanked over 11 percent followed by NIIT Tech, Just Dial and Mindtree.

The  auto index was trading lower by almost 4 percent and hit a 6-year low but has seen some smart recovery. Ashok Leyland tanked over 13 percent hitting a 5-year low followed by Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Bharat Forge and Tata Motors.

Nifty should find support near 7700 levels as it is 38.2 percent correction from the peak of 12431. One can expect some bounce from these levels and sectors like private banks, consumer and pharma can be looked for up move, said Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

As many as 412 stocks hit the lower circuit of BSE. These include Future Retail, Vakrangee, Indiabulls Ventures, Edelweiss Financial, Avenue Supermarts, IRCTC and Quess Corp.

Over 1000 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE. Among them were Future Lifestyle, Ashok Leyland, Bharti Infratel, Indiabulls Housing, Tata Elxsi, Hexaware Tech, NIIT Tech, Apollo Hospitals, Quess Corp, Edelweiss Financial, KEC International, Bata India, L&T Infotech, Godrej Properties, Maruti Suzuki and BPCL among others.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 11:56 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Nifty #Sensex

