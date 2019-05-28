D-Street Buzz: Over 100 stocks hit new 52-week low on BSE; PNB down 3%, Zee Ent most active

Benchmark indices continues to trade in the red in this last hour of trade with Nifty down 30 points and is trading at 11,893 while the Sensex shed 66 points and is trading at 39,616 mark.

The banking index continues to drag the most with the top losers being Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and Bank of Baroda.

From the auto space, the top losers are Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors and Tata Motors.

Selective infra stocks continue to trade in the red led by Bharti Infratel, Engineers India, Bharti Airtel, L&T, IRB Infra, GMR Infra, Siemens and Tata Power.

Selective IT stocks are up led by Infibeam, Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Tata Elxsi.

India VIX is down 0.8 percent at 16.06 levels.

The top Nifty gainers included Zee Entertainment, YES Bank, Coal India, JSW Steel and Tech Mahindra while the top losers are Bharti Infratel, Grasim Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and Larsen & Toubro.

The most active stocks were YES Bank, Zee Entertainment, Reliance Industries, Interglobe Aviation and Punjab National Bank.

42 stocks have hit new 52-week high on NSE including Kajaria Ceramics, Syngene International, RBL Bank, Shree Cements, City Union Bank, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. and Axis Bank.

On the other hand, 126 stocks have hit new 52-week low including Natco Pharma, Eris Lifesciences Ltd and Petron Engineering among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 907 stocks advanced and 827 declined while 364 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1321 stocks advanced, 1215 declined and 162 remained unchanged.

