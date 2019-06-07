D-Street Buzz: Over 100 stocks hit new 52-week low on BSE; Dr Reddy's Labs down 2%, RIL drags

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a negative note this morning with Nifty down 13 points and is trading at 11,830 while the Sensex shed 61 points and is trading at 39,468 level.

Nifty Realty is up half a percent led by Godrej Properties, Sobha, DLF and Indiabulls Real Estate.

Selective infra stocks are also buzzing with gains from Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel, BHEL, Engineers India, NCC, Larsen & Toubro, Siemens and Voltas.

Pharma stocks are trading in the red led by Dr Reddy's Labs, Glenmark Pharma, Cipla, Divis Labs and Sun Pharma.

Nifty Energy is down half a percent, the top losers are Reliance Industries which is down 1.5 percent followed by Reliance Infra and NTPC.

The top gainers from the NSE include Bharti Infratel, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta and IndusInd Bank while the top losers are Dr Reddy's Labs, Cipla, Coal India, Reliance Industries and Adani Ports.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries and Indiabulls Real Estate.

India VIX is down 1.29 percent at 15.33 levels.

140 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Eros International Media, DHFL, Manpasand Beverages, Ashapura Intimates, Mercator, Glenmark Pharma, Cadila Healthcare, Opto Circuits, Reliance Infra, Igarashi Motors and Fortis Healthcare among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 674 stocks advanced and 988 declined while 427 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 920 stocks advanced, 1158 declined and 124 remained unchanged.

