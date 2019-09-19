App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 02:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Over 100 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE; Zee Ent, Tata Steel tank 4-7%

India VIX was up 2.74 percent and is trading at 15.77.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Representative image
Representative image

Benchmark indices have extended the morning loses with Sensex plunging 457 points at 36,106 mark while the Nifty tanked 135 points and is trading at 10,705 level.

Nifty Media is the sector to fall the most, down over 4 percent dragged by Zee Entertainment and Dish TV which tanked over 7 percent each followed by Jagran Prakashan, DEN Networks, Sun TV Network and Hathway Cable.

The PSU Bank index shed 2 percent, the top losers were Canara Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India and Punjab National Bank.

Close

From the metal space, the top losers were Jindal Steel & Power, SAIL, Tata Steel, NMDC, Vedanta, Jindal Stainless, Hindustan Copper and JSW Steel.

related news

Selective IT stocks are trading in the red led by HCL Tech, Infosys, Tata Elxsi, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra and Wipro.

246 stocks have hit lower circuit on BSE while 100 stocks have hit 52-week low including Indiabulls Housing, Indiabulls Real Estate, Dalmia Bharat, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, Indian Bank, LIC Housing Finance, PNB Housing Finance and Corporation Bank among others.

52-week low

From the BSE midcap space, the top losers included Reliance Capital, RBL Bank, Wockhardt, Reliance Infra and SAIL while from the smallcap space, the top losers were Precision Camshafts, Arshiya Limited, PC Jeweller, 3i Infotech and Dish TV among others.

India VIX was up 2.74 percent and is trading at 15.77.

The top Nifty50 gainers include Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Britannia Industries and Coal India while the top losers are YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Zee Entertainment, Tata Steel and Vedanta.

The most active stocks were YES Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Maruti Suzuki and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Among the Nifty50 names, 5 stocks advanced while 45 declined.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 19, 2019 02:49 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.