D-Street Buzz: Over 100 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE; Zee Ent, Tata Steel tank 4-7%

Benchmark indices have extended the morning loses with Sensex plunging 457 points at 36,106 mark while the Nifty tanked 135 points and is trading at 10,705 level.

Nifty Media is the sector to fall the most, down over 4 percent dragged by Zee Entertainment and Dish TV which tanked over 7 percent each followed by Jagran Prakashan, DEN Networks, Sun TV Network and Hathway Cable.

The PSU Bank index shed 2 percent, the top losers were Canara Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India and Punjab National Bank.

From the metal space, the top losers were Jindal Steel & Power, SAIL, Tata Steel, NMDC, Vedanta, Jindal Stainless, Hindustan Copper and JSW Steel.

Selective IT stocks are trading in the red led by HCL Tech, Infosys, Tata Elxsi, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra and Wipro.

246 stocks have hit lower circuit on BSE while 100 stocks have hit 52-week low including Indiabulls Housing, Indiabulls Real Estate, Dalmia Bharat, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, Indian Bank, LIC Housing Finance, PNB Housing Finance and Corporation Bank among others.

From the BSE midcap space, the top losers included Reliance Capital, RBL Bank, Wockhardt, Reliance Infra and SAIL while from the smallcap space, the top losers were Precision Camshafts, Arshiya Limited, PC Jeweller, 3i Infotech and Dish TV among others.

India VIX was up 2.74 percent and is trading at 15.77.

The top Nifty50 gainers include Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Britannia Industries and Coal India while the top losers are YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Zee Entertainment, Tata Steel and Vedanta.

The most active stocks were YES Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Maruti Suzuki and Indiabulls Housing Finance.