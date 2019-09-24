D-Street Buzz: Over 100 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE; SBI, L&T shed 2-3%, RIL most active

Benchmark indices continues trading on a negative note with Nifty50 shedding 21 points and was trading at 11,579 level while the Sensex was down 49 points and is trading at 39,041 mark.

Nifty PSU Bank was down over 2 percent dragged by State Bank of India and Canara Bank which shed over 3 percent each followed by Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Syndicate Bank and Union Bank of India.

Metal stocks remained under pressure, the top losers included JSW Steel and Jindal Steel & Power which shed 2-3 percent followed by NALCO, NMDC, Hindustan Zinc, Coal India and Tata Steel.

However, Nifty IT along with the energy index added over a percent each led by Tata Elxsi, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and Wipro.

The top gainers from the oil & gas space included BPCL which jumped closed to 4 percent followed by Reliance Industries.

India VIX is down 0.36 percent and is trading at 16.73.

The top Nifty50 gainers include Reliance Industries, BPCL, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Tata Motors while the top losers are Eicher Motors, JSW Steel, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India and Indian Oil Corporation.

The most active stocks were Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, Zee Entertainment, HDFC Bank and BPCL.

Among the Nifty50 names, 22 stocks advanced while 28 declined.

65 stocks hit new 52-week high on BSE including Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, MCX India, Muthoot Finance, IIFL Wealth Management, Balrampur Chini, JK Cement, IGL and PVR among others.

122 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE including ITD Cementation, Coffee Day Enterprises, Manpasand Beverages, HDIL, Reliance Home Finance and Indian Bank among others.