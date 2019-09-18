D-Street Buzz: OMCs rally led by BPCL & HPCL; Godfrey Phillips spikes 7%, Britannia drags

Market continues to trade on a positive note with Sensex up 134 points at 36,615 mark while the Nifty added 38 points and is trading at 10,856 level.

Nifty Energy is up a percent led by BPCL and HPCL which jumped over 4 percent each followed by Indian Oil Corporation and Reliance Industries.

Metal stocks continue to shine led by Tata Steel, JSPL, JSW Steel, Hindustan Zinc, NMDC, Vedanta, Hindalco Industries and Hindustan Copper.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are Alkem Labs, GMR Infra, JSPL, Indian Hotels, AB Fashion and Edelweiss Financial Services while the top losers are GE T&D, Reliance Power, DHFL and L&T Infotech.

The top gainers from the smallcap space included Quick Heal, Taj GVK, BPL and Tata Metaliks while the top losers are STC India, GPT Infra, Muthoot Finance and TVS Electronics.

Tobacco stocks are up intraday after Cabinet bans e-cigarettes. Share price of Godfrey Phillip jumped over 3 percent while ITC gained half a percent.

India VIX is down 3.06 percent and is trading at 15.53.

The top Nifty50 gainers include BPCL, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Vedanta and State Bank of India while the top losers are Britannia Industries, ONGC, UPL, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Coal India.

The most active stocks were Maruti Suzuki, YES Bank, BPCL, HDFC and Reliance Industries.

Among the Nifty50 names, 32 stocks advanced while 18 declined.

Zydus Wellness, Mas Financial Services and Relaxo Footwears hit new 52- week high on the BSE.

90 stocks hit new 52- week low on BSE including Indiabulls Real Estate, Dalmia Bharat, PNB Housing and LIC Housing Finance among others.