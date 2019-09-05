D-Street Buzz: OMCs continue to outperform led by ONGC; YES Bank jumps 4%, RIL most active

Benchmark indices continues to trade in the negative territory with Sensex down over 100 points at 36,662 mark while the Nifty shed 6 points and is trading at 10,838 level.

Nifty Energy was up over 2 percent led by BPCL and ONGC which jumped over 5 percent each followed by IOC, HPCL, GAIL India and Reliance Infra.

From the infra space, the top gainers are CG Power which spiked over 4 percent followed by NBCC, IRB Infra, Vodafone Idea, BHEL and Engineers India among others.

Nifty PSE added close to 3 percent led by Coal India, New India Assurance, NHPC and Bharat Electronics among others.

The realty index was down 2 percent dragged by DLF, Oberoi Realty, Phoenix Mills, Godrej Properties and Sobha.

Auto stocks continue to trade on a positive note led by Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Motherson Sumi, Bharat Forge, Ashok Leyland and Bajaj Auto.

India VIX is up 1.10 percent and is trading at 17.43.

The top Nifty50 gainers include Tata Motors, Coal India, ONGC, BPCL and YES Bank while the top losers are HDFC, ICICI Bank, TCS, HCL Tech and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

The most active stocks were Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, YES Bank and Tata Motors.

Among the Nifty50 names, 36 stocks advanced while 14 declined.

176 stocks hit new 52- week low on BSE including Godrej Industries, Cox & Kings, Reliance Naval, Magma Fincorp, Adlabs Entertainment and Canara Bank while stocks which hit new 52-week high included Infosys, Aavas Financiers and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company .