D-Street Buzz: Oil & gas stocks gain led by HPCL; Zee Entertainment falls 2%, RIL most active

Benchmark indices are trading in the green with Nifty up 3 points at 11,703 while the Sensex added 9 points and is trading at 39,131 level.

Nifty Energy along with the realty index are up 1 percent each led by ONGC, HPCL, BPCL, Indian Oil Corporation and Reliance Industries.

From the real estate space, the top gainers are Oberoi Realty, Godrej Properties, Sunteck Realty, Unitech and Prestige Estates.

Selective metal stocks are trading in the green, the top gainers are JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, SAIL, NMDC and Vedanta.

However, Nifty Media is trading in the red dragged by Eros International Media, Zee Entertainment, Dish TV, Network18, Sun TV Network and TV18 Broadcast.

From the IT space, the top losers are Mindtree, Birlasoft, HCL Tech, Infosys, TCS and Wipro.

India VIX is up 0.26 percent and is trading at 15.26 levels.

The top gainers from the NSE include JSW Steel, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, ONGC and NTPC while the top losers are Bharti Infratel, Zee Entertainment, YES Bank, Sun Pharma and Eicher Motors.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Reliance Industries, YES Bank, Tata Steel and Piramal Enterprises.

267 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Reliance Communications, Eros Media, McLeod Russel, Gammon Infra, Sunil Hitech, Mercator, Jaypee Infra, TVS Motor, Cadila Healthcare and Hindustan Zinc among others.

817 stocks advanced and 807 declined while 457 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 877 stocks advanced, 909 declined and 88 remained unchanged.