D-Street Buzz: Oil & gas stocks advance led by RIL; YES Bank rallies 4%, Infosys up 2%

The Indian stock market were trading on a strong note in this Tuesday morning session with the Nifty50 up 90 points, trading at 10,827 while the Sensex jumped 295 points and was trading at 36,148.

Nifty Energy added over a percent led by Reliance Industries which jumped 2 percent followed by BPCL, HPCL and ONGC.

IT stocks were also buzzing led by Infosys and Wipro which added 2 percent each followed by TCS, Tech Mahindra and Infibeam.

From the media space, the top gainers were Zee Entertainment, DB Corp, Network18 and TV18 Broadcast.

The top gainers from NSE included YES Bank, Wipro, Zee Entertainment, Infosys and Reliance Industries while the top losers included Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, NTPC, JSW Steel and Tata Motors.

The most active stocks were YES Bank, Infosys, Jet Airways, TCS and Reliance Industries.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Sakuma Exports, PVR and Torrent Pharma have hit new 52-week high in this morning session.

36 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like ABG Shipyard, Gateway Distriparks, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Sadbhav Infrastructure, Spentex Industries and Supreme Petrochem among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1122 stocks advancing and 428 declining while 503 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1169 stocks advanced, 501 declined and 83 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.