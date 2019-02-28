D-Street Buzz: Oil & gas stocks gain led by ONGC, RIL; YES Bank most active, Zee Entertainment drags

The Indian benchmark are trading on a flat to positive note this Thursday morning with the Nifty50 up 14 points, trading at 10820 while the Sensex gained 57 points and was trading at 35,963 mark.

Nifty Media was down over half a percent dragged by TV Today Network followed by Zee Entertainment, PVR and DEN Networks.

From the real estate space, the top losers were Unitech and DLF while the top gainers were Phoenix Mills and Prestige Estates.

Nifty Energy was trading in the green led by Indian Oil Corporation which added over 1 percent followed by Reliance Industries, ONGC, HPCL and BPCL.

From the pharma space, the top gainers were Cadila Healthcare which jumped 2 percent followed by Sun Pharma, Glenmark Pharma, Lupin, Aurobindo Pharma and Dr Reddy's Labs.

The top gainers from NSE included ONGC, IOC, Coal India, Sun Pharma and Reliance Industries while the top losers included Indiabulls Housing Finance, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Zee Entertainment and Titan Company.

The most active stocks were YES Bank, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, TCS and Jet Airways.

UPL, AstraZeneca Pharma, Bil Energy Systems and Refex Industries have hit new 52-week high in this morning session.

19 stocks have hit new 52-week low including Asian Hotels, C & C Constructions, GTL Infrastructure, Jindal Poly Investment, Visagar Polytex and Onelife Capital Advisors among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 956 stocks advancing and 533 declining while 557 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 985 stocks advanced, 530 declined and 73 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.