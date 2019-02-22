App
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 12:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Oil & gas stocks gain led by HPCL, IOC; Wipro at new 52-week high, Suzlon rallies

The top gainers from NSE included Indian Oil Corporation, HPCL, Vedanta, BPCL and Indiabulls Housing Finance while the top losers included Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, Cipla, HDFC Bank and Asian Paints.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

The Indian benchmark indices continues to trade in the red in this afternoon session with the Nifty50 down 10 points, trading at 10779 while the Sensex shed 63 points and was trading at 35,834 mark.

Bank Nifty was down over half a percent dragged by Kotak Mahindra Bank which fell close to 4 percent followed by HDFC Bank, Federal Bank and Axis Bank.

From the oil & gas space, the top losers were Reliance Industries which shed 1 percent followed by GAIL India, Asian Oil, MRPL and Chennai Petro among others.

However, Nifty Auto was up 1 percent led by Motherson Sumi Systems which jumped 5 percent followed by Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki and Ashok Leyland.

Selective metal stocks were trading higher led by Jindal Stainless, JSW Steel, MOIL, Vedanta and Coal India.

Nifty Realty was trading in the green led by Unitech which jumped 4 percent followed by Oberoi Realty, DLF, Indiabulls Real Estate and Prestige Estates.

Selective pharma stocks were buzzing led by Piramal Enterprises, Glenmark Pharma, Sun Pharma and Dr Reddy's Labs.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers were Reliance Infra which spiked 9 percent followed by Reliance Nippon Life, KIOCL, Reliance Capital, Reliance Power and Castrol India while from the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers were Suzlon Energy which zoomed 18 percent followed by GVK Power, HCL Infosystems, Reliance  Communications and TVS Electronics.

The top gainers from NSE included Indian Oil Corporation which jumped 4 percent followed by HPCL, Vedanta, BPCL and Indiabulls Housing Finance while the top losers included Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, Cipla, HDFC Bank and Asian Paints.

The most active stocks were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund.

Aavas Financiers, Bata India, Balrampur Chini, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Wipro and Refex Industries have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

45 stocks have hit new 52-week low on the NSE including names like Mcnally Bharat Engineering, Shilpi Cable, Simbhaoli Sugars, Vardhman Holdings and Visagar Polytex among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1170 stocks advancing and 495 declining while 395 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1471 stocks advanced, 731 declined and 122 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Feb 22, 2019 12:25 pm

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #HPCL #IOC #Nifty #NSE #Sensex #Wipro

