D-Street Buzz: Oil & gas stocks slip further, YES Bank extends loses; volumes of Marico, HPCL rise the most

Benchmark indices have extended the morning loses with Sensex and Nifty down 1 percent each. Nifty50 is down 131 points, trading at 11,621, while the Sensex plunged 407 points and is trading at 38,732. Rise in crude oil prices along with weak rupee dampened the sentiments of the traders.

Nifty Energy along with Nifty PSE are down 2 percent each dragged by BPCL, HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation, Reliance Industries, GAIL India and ONGC after rise in global crude oil prices.

Bharat Heavy Electricals, NMDC, REC, PFC and Bharat Electronics are the top PSE losers.

Nifty Realty shed over 2 percent dragged by DLF, Oberoi Realty, Sobha, Brigade Enterprises, Godrej Properties, Sunteck Realty and Phoenix Mills.

However, Nifty IT continues to outperform after rupee slips against US dollar. The top gainers are Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Mindtree.

India VIX spiked 6.29 percent at 24.17 levels.

The top Nifty gainers include Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TCS and UPL while BPCL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IOC, YES Bank and IndusInd Bank are the top losers.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Jet Airways, YES Bank and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

DCB Bank, Adani Gas, Maharashtra Scooters, ARSS Infrastructure, Balaxi Ventures and Rane Engine hit 52-week high on NSE while Jet Airways, IL&FS Transportation Networks, Natco Pharma, Reliance Communications, Reliance Power, Eveready Industries, SRS and Ballarpur Industries hit new 52-week low.

Stocks which moved the most with respect to volumes include Marico which was trading with volumes of 5,633,322 shares, compared to its five day average of 39,912 shares, an increase of 14,014.50 percent. The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 113.15 times.

Vinati Organics was trading with volumes of 195,082 shares, compared to its five day average of 2,246 shares, an increase of 8,586.53 percent. It saw spurt in volume by more than 90.74 times.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation was trading with volumes of 1,281,650 shares, compared to its five day average of 226,440 shares, an increase of 466.00 percent. The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 5.37 times.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 408 stocks advanced and 1,359 declined while 343 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 692 stocks advanced, 1,741 declined and 174 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.