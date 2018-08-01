App
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 10:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Oil & gas stocks gain led by IOC; RIL hits new record high, Tata Motors falls 3%

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1055 stocks advancing, 545 declining and 457 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1210 stocks advanced, 617 declined and 86 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian benchmark indices including the Sensex are trading on a positive note this Wednesday morning with the Sensex trading higher by 76 points at 37,683 while the Nifty has added 22 points and is trading at 11,378.

From the auto space, Bajaj Auto added 2 percent followed by Bharat Forge and Motherson Sumi Systems. However, Tata Motors and Tata Motors DVR is trading lower by 3.5 percent each.

Individual banks are gaining with IndusInd Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank adding 1 percent each.

Nifty energy is also trading higher with Reliance Industries adding half a percent while HPCL, BPCL, GAIL India and Indian Oil Corporation are up 1-2 percent.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents are Indian Oil Corporation, Lupin, Bajaj Auto, HPCL and Tata Consultancy Services.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE are Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Auto, State Bank of India and Bharat Electronics.

The top losers included names like Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Indiabulls Housing Finance, NTPC and Hindalco Industries.

Some of the top BSE gainers include names like Kwality which zoomed 5 percent followed Reliance Naval, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Bharat Electronics and Trident.

The top losers are Reliance Infra which is down 6 percent while Reliance Capital, Tata Motors DVR, Tata Motors and Raymond.

From the BSE smallcap space, Cupid zoomed 12 percent followed by Orient Refractories, Indo Solar and Donear Industries.

Bharat Financial Inclusion, Britannia Industries, Dabur India, Exide Industries, Havells India, IndusInd Bank, KPIT Tech, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle and Reliance Industries are some of the stocks which have hit new 52-week high in the morning trade.

On the other hand, 23 stocks have hit fresh 52-week low including Gammon Infra, Mcleod Russel and Tata Motors among others.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 10:06 am

