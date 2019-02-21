D-Street Buzz: Oil & gas stocks under pressure as crude prices rise; PSU banks rally

The Indian stock market have started the day on a flat to positive note with the Nifty50 up 3 points, trading at 10738 while the Sensex added 11 points and was trading at 35,767 mark.

Nifty PSU Bank was the outperforming sector, up over 1 percent after the government announced final recapitalisation tranche amount of Rs 48,239 crore for as many as 12 public sector banks, in a bid to take them out of Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) prompt corrective action framework.

The top gainers were Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank, Syndicate Bank and Oriental Bank of Commerce.

From the BSE PSU basket, the top gainers were Corporation Bank which spiked 15 percent followed by UCO Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Andhra Bank, Central Bank of India and Allahabad Bank.

From the midcap space, the top gainers were Dish TV, Jubilant Foodworks, PAGE Industries, Tata Chemicals and Union Bank of India.

Nifty IT was down half a percent with loses from Infosys, Mindtree, TCS and HCL Tech.

From the oil & gas space, the top losers were BPCL which shed 3 percent followed by HPCL while ONGC, GAIL India and Reliance Industries traded in the green.

The top gainers from NSE included Sun Pharma, Indiabulls Housing Finance, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement and ONGC while the top losers included Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel, YES Bank and HCL Tech.

The most active stocks were PNB, YES Bank, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries and Tata Steel.

Aavas Financiers and TCNS Clothing have hit new 52-week high in this morning session.

40 stocks have hit new 52-week low on the NSE including names like ABG Shipyard, Apollo Micro Systems, Firstsource Solutions, Gujarat State Petronet, Mercator and TVS Motor Company among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 925 stocks advancing and 545 declining while 551 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 781 stocks advanced, 389 declined and 45 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.