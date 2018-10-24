D-Street Buzz: Oil & gas stocks rise led by BPCL; Oberoi Realty jumps 4%, IT drags

Wednesday morning session is witnessing some handsome gains with the Nifty50 adding 67 points, trading at 10,213 while the Sensex is up 227 points at 34,074.

Nifty Energy is up a percent led by BPCL, HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation and Reliance Industries.

PSU banks are also buzzing with gains from Oriental Bank of Commerce, Union Bank of India, State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Indian Bank and Bank of India.

Realty stocks are also up led by Oberoi Realty, DLF and Indiabulls Real Estate.

Nifty IT is however down 1 percent dragged by Tech Mahindra, Wipro, TCS, Tata Elxsi and Mindtree.

Pharma stocks are also weak with loses from Divis Labs, Dr Reddy's Labs, GSK Pharma and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are IIFL Holdings, M&M Financial Services and Oberoi Realty while the top losers include Bayer Corp, Mphasis and TVS Motor.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers include SMPL Infra, Fineotex Chemical and Capital Trust.

The top gainers from NSE include Bajaj Finance, BPCL, Hindalco Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance and HPCL.

The top losers include Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Sun Pharma and TCS.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries.

72 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Adlabs Entertainment, Bombay Dyeing, Essel Propack, Grasim Industries, Hatsun Agro, Jaiprakash Power, Kwality, Siti Networks, Unitech and Zee Media among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1135 stocks advancing, 452 declining and 462 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1243 stocks advanced, 573 declined and 74 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

