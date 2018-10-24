App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 10:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Oil & gas stocks rise led by BPCL; Oberoi Realty jumps 4%, IT drags

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1135 stocks advancing, 452 declining and 462 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1243 stocks advanced, 573 declined and 74 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

Wednesday morning session is witnessing some handsome gains with the Nifty50 adding 67 points, trading at 10,213 while the Sensex is up 227 points at 34,074.

Nifty Energy is up a percent led by BPCL, HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation and Reliance Industries.

PSU banks are also buzzing with gains from Oriental Bank of Commerce, Union Bank of India, State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Indian Bank and Bank of India.

Realty stocks are also up led by Oberoi Realty, DLF and Indiabulls Real Estate.

related news

Nifty IT is however down 1 percent dragged by Tech Mahindra, Wipro, TCS, Tata Elxsi and Mindtree.

Pharma stocks are also weak with loses from Divis Labs, Dr Reddy's Labs, GSK Pharma and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are IIFL Holdings, M&M Financial Services and Oberoi Realty while the top losers include Bayer Corp, Mphasis and TVS Motor.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers include SMPL Infra, Fineotex Chemical and Capital Trust.

The top gainers from NSE include Bajaj Finance, BPCL, Hindalco Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance and HPCL.

The top losers include Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Sun Pharma and TCS.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries.

72 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Adlabs Entertainment, Bombay Dyeing, Essel Propack, Grasim Industries, Hatsun Agro, Jaiprakash Power, Kwality, Siti Networks, Unitech and Zee Media among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1135 stocks advancing, 452 declining and 462 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1243 stocks advanced, 573 declined and 74 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

For more market newsclick here

 
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 10:17 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Market Cues

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.