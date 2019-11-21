App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2019 10:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Oil & gas stocks fall led by BPCL; L&T gains, UCO Bank zooms 16%

The most active stocks included Reliance Industries, Zee Entertainment, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and State Bank of India.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian benchmark indices are trading flat with Sensex down 1.97 points at 40649.67, and the Nifty is down 5.80 points or 0.05% at 11993.30.

Nifty PSU Bank is up over half a percent led by Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India and Union Bank of India. UCO Bank zoomed over 16 percent.

Nifty Energy is down half a percent dragged by BPCL, GAIL India, ONGC and Reliance Industries.

Close

Metal stocks are under pressure, the top losers are HIndustan Copper, JSPL, NMDC, SAIL and Tata Steel.

related news

Telecom stocks including Bharti Airtel and Bharti Infratel are down 1-2 percent while Vodafone Idea is down close to 3 percent.

The top gainers from Nifty index are Zee Entertainment, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports, HCL Tech and Bajaj Auto.

The top losers included Bharti Infratel, BPCL, Bharti Airtel, ONGC and Axis Bank.

The most active stocks included Reliance Industries, Zee Entertainment, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and State Bank of India.

About 939 shares have advanced, 749 shares declined, and 89 shares are unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 21, 2019 10:27 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.