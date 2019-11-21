D-Street Buzz: Oil & gas stocks fall led by BPCL; L&T gains, UCO Bank zooms 16%

The Indian benchmark indices are trading flat with Sensex down 1.97 points at 40649.67, and the Nifty is down 5.80 points or 0.05% at 11993.30.

Nifty PSU Bank is up over half a percent led by Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India and Union Bank of India. UCO Bank zoomed over 16 percent.

Nifty Energy is down half a percent dragged by BPCL, GAIL India, ONGC and Reliance Industries.

Metal stocks are under pressure, the top losers are HIndustan Copper, JSPL, NMDC, SAIL and Tata Steel.

Telecom stocks including Bharti Airtel and Bharti Infratel are down 1-2 percent while Vodafone Idea is down close to 3 percent.

The top gainers from Nifty index are Zee Entertainment, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports, HCL Tech and Bajaj Auto.

The top losers included Bharti Infratel, BPCL, Bharti Airtel, ONGC and Axis Bank.

The most active stocks included Reliance Industries, Zee Entertainment, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and State Bank of India.

About 939 shares have advanced, 749 shares declined, and 89 shares are unchanged.