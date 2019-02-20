D-Street Buzz: Oil & gas stocks gain led by BPCL, RIL; Kaveri Seed tanks 8%, TCS most active

Ahead of the Fed Minutes and progress in US-China trade talks, the Indian benchmark indices have shown some handsome gains with the Nifty50 up 80 points, trading at 10685 while the Sensex was up 256 points and was trading at 35,609 mark.

Nifty Energy was up over 1 percent led by BPCL, GAIL India, HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation, Reliance Industries and ONGC.

PSU banks were also trading in the green with gains from Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Syndicate Bank, Union Bank, State Bank of India, PNB, Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda.

From the metal space, the top gainers were Jindal Steel & Power which jumped 3 percent followed by Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, SAIL, Tata Steel and Hindustan Zinc.

From the midcap space, the top gainers were Apollo Tyres, Cummins India, DHFL, Reliance Power, Tata Power, Tata Global Beverage and Voltas among others.

The top gainers from NSE included Indiabulls Housing Finance which spiked 3 percent followed by Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, Vedanta and BPCL while the top losers included Bajaj Auto, Bharti Infratel, Hero MotoCorp, HCL Tech and Dr Reddy's Labs.

The most active stocks were Kaveri Seed Company which tanked 8 percent followed by TCS, YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Tata Steel.

Aavas Financiers, Balrampur Chini and Cantabil Retail have hit new 52-week high in this morning session.

68 stocks have hit new 52-week low on the NSE including names like ABG Shipyard, Exide Industries, Himadri Speciality Chemical, JK Tyre & Industries, Kaveri Seed Company and Transformers And Rectifiers among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1127 stocks advancing and 431 declining while 486 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1155 stocks advanced, 496 declined and 70 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.